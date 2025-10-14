Zelensky responds to petition to establish military administration in Odesa

The President asked Syrskyi and Kiper to check the information on the need to create Odesa MBA

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to a call for the creation of a city military administration in Odesa. The corresponding petition appeared on September 24, 2025 and collected more than 25,000 signatures necessary for consideration.

The author of the petition, Ivan Kazachuk, argues that the creation of the MVA in Odesa is of strategic importance due to its proximity to the combat zone and refers to the law that allows the creation of military administrations if local government fails to perform its functions or is threatened.

Zelensky replied that the decision to form military administrations is made by the president on the proposal of regional state administrations or military command.

No relevant submissions have been made so far.

However, Zelensky added that he had sent letters to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper asking them to verify the information and take action if there are legal grounds.