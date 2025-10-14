Zelensky responds to petition to establish military administration in Odesa
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to a call for the creation of a city military administration in Odesa. The corresponding petition appeared on September 24, 2025 and collected more than 25,000 signatures necessary for consideration.
The author of the petition, Ivan Kazachuk, argues that the creation of the MVA in Odesa is of strategic importance due to its proximity to the combat zone and refers to the law that allows the creation of military administrations if local government fails to perform its functions or is threatened.
Zelensky replied that the decision to form military administrations is made by the president on the proposal of regional state administrations or military command.
No relevant submissions have been made so far.
However, Zelensky added that he had sent letters to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper asking them to verify the information and take action if there are legal grounds.
- In parallel, Zelensky is being asked to terminate Trukhanov's citizenship: a corresponding petition appeared on October 13 and collected more than 25,000 signatures in less than a day.
- Trukhanov himself said that he was aware of the preparation of "another provocation" amid renewed rumors about his alleged possession of a Russian passport.
- Trukhanov is also criticized for the catastrophic consequences of the flood in Odesa. A criminal case has been opened over the deaths, and the possible involvement of officials of the Odesa City Council is being checked.
Comments (0)