Trukhanov says he may be deprived of Ukrainian citizenship

The mayor of Odesa announced a presidential commission on his citizenship. After the floods in the city, Zelenskyy spoke critically of local authorities

Mayor of Odesa Hennady Trukhanov claims that on October 13, a presidential commission Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to consider depriving him of Ukrainian citizenship. The politician said this in his video message.

Trukhanov said that on Sunday, on the 12th, he became aware of the preparation of "another provocation," recalling that information about his alleged possession of a Russian passport had begun to spread again.

"This question is not new – it has been raised since 2014. Since 2014, I have constantly explained that I do not have and have never had Russian citizenship. I was checked by all the relevant authorities of Ukraine – all of them. [...] This story is back now. I wouldn't have paid attention to it if I hadn't learned that tomorrow, at a commission under the President of Ukraine, they plan to consider depriving me of Ukrainian citizenship because of my alleged Russian citizenship," the mayor of Odesa said.

He also claimed that Russian passports, which are periodically published online, are "invalid, fake".

Among other things, the politician asked the president and the competent services to "take a close look at the documents and establish the truth."

So far, there have been no official reports that a meeting of the presidential commission on citizenship is scheduled for October 13 regarding Trukhanov.

Earlier, on October 10, Zelenskyy criticized the local authorities of Odesa after 10 people died in a flood in the city caused by heavy rainfall on September 30.

"And what about Odesa? I'm sorry for the emotion... But what about what happened? How many people died? Just drowned because of this water, because of what happened. What to do with it? How to treat it? Who is to blame for this?" the head of state said during the briefing.

At the time, the president said that "we will deal with the issue of Odesa as well."

REFERENCE. According to According to the law on local self-government, the powers of the mayor are terminated early if he or she is deprived of citizenship. After that, the secretary of the city council becomes the acting mayor. At the same time, during martial law, the head of state may establish a military administration in the city.