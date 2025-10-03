Criminal case opened over deaths during flood in Odesa

Law enforcement officers are investigating the negligence that led to the victims. Possible involvement of Odesa officials is being checked

Photo: SES of Odesa region

Law enforcement officials have opened a criminal case following the flood in Odesa on September 30 that killed 10 people. This was reported on October 3 by the spokeswoman for the regional prosecutor's office, Inna Verba in the comments to Suspilne.

The investigation is checking the possible involvement of officials of the Odesa City Council, its structural and individual units: it is about improper maintenance of the drainage system and failure to take measures for the appropriate water drainage.

Investigative and operational measures are currently underway to collect the necessary materials for their investigation within the criminal case, the spokeswoman for the regional prosecutor's office said.

Law enforcement officers are investigating under the article on negligence that led to the death of people.

The maximum penalty is eight years in prison, with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for three years. It is also possible to impose a fine of up to UAH 85,000.