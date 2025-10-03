Water is still being pumped out in Odesa after heavy rain, part of the city without power – photos

Hundreds of multi-storey and private buildings damaged in Odesa, 10 people killed

Photo: SES

In Odesa, the aftermath of a heavy rainstorm continues. Part of the city remains without power supply, , said Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine – Minister of Development of Communities and Territories Oleksiy Kuleba .

Almost 500 multi-storey buildings and 300 private houses have been damaged, people continue to come forward.

Water pumping works continue at 38 locations in the private sector.

Almost 900,000 cubic meters of water have already been diverted, 147 tons of garbage removed, and 13 damaged building structures dismantled.

The water has been pumped out of all flooded shelters, and they are now being dried and prepared for use.

Part of the city remains without electricity, power companies are working on site. Water and gas are available in the city.

More than 200 resilience centers have been opened in the region, with nearly 3,000 people and about 660 pieces of equipment involved in the response. In addition, units from other regions arrived in Odesa.

Photo: SES