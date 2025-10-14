Zelensky is asked to terminate Trukhanov's citizenship: petition collects signatures

Zelensky is called upon to check whether the mayor of Odesa really has a Russian passport and, if so, to terminate his citizenship

Hennadiy Trukhanov (Photo: omr.gov.ua)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is being called upon to terminate the citizenship of Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov. The corresponding petition appeared on October 13 and as of the morning of October 14 had already collected more than 25,000 signatures required for consideration.

The author of the petition is a journalist and soldier Myroslav Otkovych .

He substantiates his petition by the fact that open sources have repeatedly published investigative journalism containing information about Trukhanov's alleged possession of a Russian passport and Russian tax number.

In the context of a full-scale war, this situation creates potential risks to national security and undermines public confidence in local authorities, Otkovych emphasized .

He criticized Trukhanov for defending "narratives favorable to the aggressor state" in the public space, as well as protecting monuments containing symbols of Russian imperial policy.

" The tragedy that occurred in Odesa on September 30, 2025, when people died as a result of heavy rain and untimely informing citizens about the weather, further exacerbated distrust of the mayor of Odesa," the petition says.

Zelensky is called on to ensure that Trukhanov's dual citizenship is checked and, if confirmed, the mechanisms provided for by law are applied.