SBU confirms Trukhanov's deprivation of citizenship and shows his Russian documents

Hennadiy Trukhanov (Photo: Telegram channel of the official)

The Security Service of Ukraine confirmed that the mayor of Odesa Gennady Trukhanov his citizenship was terminated because he had a Russian passport. Photos of the relevant documents published SBU press service.

According to the SBU, the current mayor of Odesa is a citizen of Russia and has a valid passport of the aggressor country. The SBU has copies of the relevant documents.

The SBU claims that on December 15, 2015, after the start of the aggression against Ukraine and the temporary occupation of Crimea and parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Trukhanov received a Russian passport. It was issued for a period of 10 years and is currently a valid document.

The intelligence service explained that in 2017, Trukhanov's representatives filed an application with the Russian authorities, and as a result, a court in Moscow Oblast revoked his internal Russian passport. However, additional explanations state that the revocation or renunciation of such a document "does not entail the deprivation of Russian citizenship, which the person has legally acquired."

Thus, Trukhanov still remains a citizen of the aggressor country. He also has an identification code that appears in the Russian tax database, the statement said.

Photo: SBU

Photo: SBU

Photo: SBU

Photo: SBU

Photo: SBU

Earlier in the commentary Public Trukhanov stated that he does not have Russian citizenship and called the decision to terminate his Ukrainian citizenship a "falsification". He is preparing lawsuits in Ukrainian courts and the European Court of Human Rights.

The official claims that he has never received a Russian passport and has not traveled outside Ukraine to do so. According to him, this is confirmed by the data on border crossings in 2015-2016. He also referred to inspections by state authorities in previous years.

"Unfortunately, it happened as it did. So I will defend myself, I will sue. If the court fails to resolve the case, I will file a lawsuit with the ECHR. This is the limit of such, you know, arbitrariness, which cannot be," Trukhanov commented.

October 12 Trukhanov recorded a video message in which he said that a presidential commission was planning to consider revoking his Ukrainian citizenship. At the same time, he denied that he had a Russian passport.

On October 14, a petition calling for terminate citizenship Trukhanova received more than 25,000 votes.

On the same day, a government source said that Zelenskyy terminated Ukrainian citizenship mayor of Odesa.