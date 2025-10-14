Zelenskyy announces creation of military administration in Odesa – will soon appoint head
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening video address on October 14 confirmed that he intends to establish a military administration in Odesa and appoint its head.
He discussed the situation in frontline communities and in the south, particularly in Odesa, with the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk. According to the President, the city deserves more protection and more support.
"This can be done in the format of a military administration – too many security issues in Odesa have remained unanswered for too long. All effective decisions will be made. I will appoint the head of the military administration in the near future," Zelensky emphasized .
During his report, he also thanked the SBU chief for the Service's "strong work" in countering Russian intelligence networks.
- on October 14, a petition calling for the termination of the citizenship of Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov gained more than 25,000 votes. He was accused of having Russian citizenship.
- The day before, on October 12, an official recorded a video message, in which he said that a presidential commission was planning to consider revoking his Ukrainian citizenship. However, he denied that he had a Russian passport.
- On October 14, a government source told LIGA.net that Zelenskyy had terminated the Ukrainian citizenship of the mayor of Odesa. This was later confirmed by the SBU and showed his Russian documents, in particular, his passport.
