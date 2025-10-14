Zelenskyy announces creation of military administration in Odesa – will soon appoint head

The President emphasized that Odesa needs more protection and this can be done through a military administration

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening video address on October 14 confirmed that he intends to establish a military administration in Odesa and appoint its head.

He discussed the situation in frontline communities and in the south, particularly in Odesa, with the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk. According to the President, the city deserves more protection and more support.

"This can be done in the format of a military administration – too many security issues in Odesa have remained unanswered for too long. All effective decisions will be made. I will appoint the head of the military administration in the near future," Zelensky emphasized .

During his report, he also thanked the SBU chief for the Service's "strong work" in countering Russian intelligence networks.