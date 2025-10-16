Igor Koval becomes acting mayor of Odesa

Starting October 16, Ihor Koval, the secretary of the Odesa City Council, will temporarily perform the duties of Odesa mayor. The corresponding order appeared on the city council's website.

Koval replaced Hennadiy Trukhanov, who was deprived of citizenship by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy because he had a Russian passport.

The document states that the decision was made on the basis of part two of Article 42 of the Law of Ukraine "On Local Self-Government in Ukraine," which provides that in the event of early termination of powers or absence of the mayor, his duties are performed by the secretary of the city council.

Ihor Koval was born on February 27, 1955 in Odesa. Former rector of the Mechnikov Odesa National University, scientist. In 2020, he was elected to the Odesa City Council of the 8th convocation from the Servant of the People party. He was elected Secretary of the City Council. In 2015, he unsuccessfully ran for the Odesa City Council of the 7th convocation from the Petro Poroshenko Bloc.