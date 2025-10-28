UP: Trukhanov is suspected for failure to take measures during floods in Odesa

Hennadii Trukhanov (Photo: Telegram channel of the former mayor of Odesa)

On Tuesday, October 28, the former mayor of Odesa Hennadiy Trukhanov was served with a police suspicion. This was reported by Ukrayinska Pravda with reference to unnamed interlocutors familiar with the matter.

They said that Trukhanov was suspected of negligence for failing to take action during the floods in the city on September 30. At least 10 people died as a result of the bad weather.

Also, the former mayor of Odesa was served with a request for a preventive measure.

According to the OCU, seven of Trukhanov's subordinates, including two deputies, were also served with suspicions.

The former mayor of Odesa and other officials have not been officially notified of suspicion. LIGA.net has sent a request to the National Police press service.