US overestimates aid to Ukraine by $3bln, opening potential for increased arms deliveries

The Pentagon's accountants likely "overestimated" military aid to Ukraine by around $3 billion. This discrepancy opens up the possibility for Kyiv to procure additional weaponry using the surplus funds, Reuters reported, citing unnamed representatives of the U.S. Defense Department.

Journalists write that the equipment that was removed from US warehouses and sent to Ukraine was valued higher than the warranted value (during the calculations in the Pentagon, the sums needed to purchase new such weapons were used; instead, the cost of the weapons at the time when they bought it less depreciation should have been used – ed.).

"We've discovered inconsistencies in how we value the equipment that we've given to Ukraine," said one of the senior defense officials told Reuters.

Another Pentagon official said that it is possible that the number of overestimated weapons could increase.

The Department of Defense is looking into the situation, and Congress will also report the accounting adjustment.

