The attempted assassination of Trump and the fentanyl investigation. Pulitzer Prize winners announced

The list of this year's award winners includes Reuters, The New York Times, The Washington Post and other American media

The winners of the Pulitzer Prize in 2025 were the Reuters news agency, as well as The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. These media received awards for investigations into the international chemical trade, coverage of foreign wars, and the July assassination attempt on U.S. President Donald Trump .

Reuters has won the Pulitzer Prize for its investigative reporting on the international trade in chemicals used to produce fentanyl, a drug that has caused a deadly crisis in the United States, killing some 450,000 people. In their "Fentanyl Express" series, Reuters journalists found that Chinese chemicals used to produce fentanyl are available and cheap, and that the US government cannot stop their supply.

This is the 13th Pulitzer Prize for Reuters since 2008.

Other winners include the newspaper The New York Times, which won four awards, and the magazine The New Yorker with three awards, mostly for its coverage of foreign wars. The New York Times also received an award for its coverage of the fentanyl crisis in cooperation with The Baltimore Banner .

The New York Times has won a total of 139 Pulitzer Prizes, a record number since 1917. Among its awards are the prize for its photo essay on the Trump assassination attempt, as well as for its research on the war in Afghanistan and the conflict in Sudan.

The New Yorker won the award for commentary, photography and audio reporting.

The newspaper The Washington Post received the award for its coverage of the news of the assassination attempt on Trump. Cartoonist Ann Telnes was also recognized for her protest against editorial decisions.

ProPublica wins award for investigating deaths of pregnant women due to doctors' refusal to provide care for fear of violating abortion laws.

The Wall Street Journal won the National Reporting Award for its exploration of life-changing stories Elon Musk .

The late Chuck Stone also received a special mention for his coverage of the African American civil rights movement.

In the Arts and Literature category, Percival Everett, Edda L. Fields-Black, and Branden Jacob-Jenkins won for their works that tell the story of African American history and culture.

In 2022, all Ukrainian journalists were honored with a special Pulitzer Prize in 2022 for their work during Russia's full-scale invasion.

In 2023, the Pulitzer Prize was awarded to Ukrainian employees of the Associated Press Mstislav Chernov, Yevhen Maloletka, Vasylina Stepanenko, and Laurie Hinnant, who published a series of works on occupied Mariupol.

In 2024 there were no Ukrainians among the winners, but there was a Russian opposition leader and Washington Post columnist Vladimir Kara-Murza.