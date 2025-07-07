The Netherlands will send F-35s to Poland. They will cover the routes of aid to Ukraine

F-35 (Illustrative photo: Dutch Ministry of Defense)

Military equipment transferred to Ukraine by NATO countries must reach its destination safely, so Dutch F-35 fighters will control the Alliance's airspace over Eastern Europe. This was reported by Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands.

The operation will be carried out in cooperation with Norway from September 1 to December 1, 2025.

"This task corresponds to the so-called rapid response. In this mission, fighter jets are ready to respond quickly to possible violators of NATO airspace around the clock," the statement reads.

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said it is crucial that the country contribute to the defense of NATO territory and the security of Europe.

"We are doing it again, using our most advanced capabilities. By deploying Dutch F-35s to monitor the airspace over Eastern Europe, we are protecting military equipment destined for Ukraine. We can also respond quickly to violations of NATO airspace. Thus, we are literally keeping the Russian threat at bay," the minister said.

He added that recently in Estonia it has also become apparent that the deployment of the F-35 is very effective against this.