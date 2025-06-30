Norwegian F-35s will protect a key aid hub for Ukraine in Poland starting in the fall

Oslo will send its aircraft to Poland as part of a NATO mission

F-35 (Illustrative photo: Emil Nicolai Helms/EPA)

Norway is strengthening its contribution to NATO's air and missile defense by sending F-35 fighter jets to Poland. This was announced by the press service of the Norwegian Ministry of Defence.

This autumn, F-35 fighter jets will be deployed to the Rzeszów airport.

"The mission supports the defense of Polish airspace and a key logistics hub for aid to Ukraine," the statement said.

Norwegian Defence Minister Tore Onshuus Sandvik said it was a "vital contribution".

"We are helping to ensure that support for Ukraine reaches its destination, and that Ukraine can continue its struggle for freedom," he emphasized.

The country's Ministry of Defense added that the operation was carefully assessed to ensure the maintenance of national readiness and security.

Rzeszów is a city in southeastern Poland. It is located approximately 80 km from the border with Ukraine. Since 2022, Rzeszów has become a major transit point for the supply of weapons, equipment, humanitarian aid, and supplies from NATO countries to Ukraine.

In April 2025, Norway decided to provide 5 billion Norwegian kroner (approximately $453 million) for artillery shells for Ukraine.

Norway, together with Britain, will also finance the production of surface drones in Ukraine.