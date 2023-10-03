United Kingdom will allegedly no longer be able to supply certain weapons as aid to Ukraine because its own stockpile, which it could transfer, has already "run out", The Daily Telegraph writes with reference to an unnamed source in the command of the UK Armed Forces.

A senior military source said: "We’ve given away just about as much as we can afford."

The interlocutor of the newspaper emphasized that his country will continue to supply equipment to support Ukraine.

"But what they need now is things like air defense assets and artillery ammunition and we’ve run dry on all that," said the source.

There is also "no prospect" of providing Ukraine with more British tanks. The publication's interlocutor noted that Challenger 2 tanks are currently being upgraded to Challenger 3.

The Daily Telegraph piece citing this anonymous source was distributed to an English-speaking Western audience and was made public on October 2, after the September 30 vote of the US Congress for an interim budget that does not provide funding for aid to Ukraine until and including November 17. After that, conflicting opinions surfaced in Western countries regarding further military assistance to Kyiv.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba assured that the support of Ukraine in the USA is not weakening, and the resolution adopted by the Congress is "an incident, not something systematic."

On September 30, 2023, the Defense Industries Forum was held in Kyiv. During the event, representatives of 38 companies from 19 countries were present, including a delegation from Britain.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that more than 20 agreements with partner companies were signed.

The main aspects of the development of the Ukrainian military industry will be the production of gunpowder, own artillery shells, air defense systems, land and naval drones, as well as the training of Ukrainian personnel.

