The Russian Black Sea Fleet has suffered a "functional" defeat, the British Minister of State for the Armed Forces (Deputy Secretary of Defense) James Heappey said at the opening of the Warsaw Security Forum, reports the Ukrinform news agency.

Last year the offensive in Kharkiv Oblast was a mark of the success of Ukraine's Defense Forces, while this year it's the regular strikes against the Russian military in the Black Sea, he argued.

He noted that Ukraine destroyed a submarine, a large amphibious assault ship and the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet.

"The functional defeat of the Black Sea Fleet, because it is forced to disperse to ports where it will not affect Ukraine, and this is a huge merit and as important progress as what happened in Kharkiv Oblast last year," said Heappey.

As a result of the overnight attack on September 13 at the ship repair plant in Sevastopol, a large landing ship and a submarine of the Russian Navy were damaged.

The commander of the Air Force stated that the attack on Sevastopol was carried out by Ukrainian aviation, hinting at the use of Storm Shadow missiles.

The version about Storm Shadow, with reference to its own sources, was confirmed by the British outlet Sky News.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.