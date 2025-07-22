The UK will ban the public sector from paying ransoms to cybercriminals
The UK plans to ban government bodies and operators of critical national infrastructure, including the NHS, local councils and schools, from paying ransoms to cybercriminals. This was announced... reports British government portal.
Ransomware costs the UK economy millions of pounds sterling every year.
"We are determined to disrupt the cybercriminals' business model and make vital services that the public relies on less attractive targets for ransomware gangs," said British Security Minister Dan Jarvis.
Businesses not covered by the planned ban will be required to notify the government of any intention to pay a ransom, so that they can be provided with "advice and support".
- On May 21, Great Britain, along with 10 allied countries, published a warning about a cyber campaign by Russian military intelligence targeting organizations involved in providing foreign aid to Ukraine.
