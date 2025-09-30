Thousands of protests in Argentina over the live murder of two women and a teenage girl

In Argentina, drug traffickers brutally tortured and murdered two 20-year-old women and a 15-year-old girl, broadcasting the crime online

Protests in Argentina (Photo: EPA / Adan Gonzalez)

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Buenos Aires, Argentina, after the brutal torture and murder of two women and a teenage girl on live television. This was reported by CNN .

The victims were 20-year-old sisters Morena Verri and Brenda del Castillo and 15-year-old Lara Gutierrez. september 24 Their bodies were found buried in a Buenos Aires suburb.

According to investigators, the victims were killed a few days earlier after a conflict with a drug gang. The girls were lured to Florencio Varela's house for a party and later accused of stealing drugs.

In the video of their murder, a voice similar to a gang member is heard saying: "This is what happens to those who steal drugs from me.".

According to Buenos Aires provincial security minister Javier Alonso, their torture and murder were broadcast live on a private social media group to about 45 people.

on September 29, Buenos Aires Governor Axel Kisillof called the case a "drug fascism" and said that six people had been taken into custody, and six more were still being sought by investigators.

According to data from Casa del Encuentro, a women's rights organization, 164 women were murdered in Argentina in the first eight months of 2025.

