The murder of a Ukrainian woman in the United States. Trump demands death penalty for the accused

Donald Trump (Photo: Samuel Corum/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump has demanded the death penalty for the man who killed a Ukrainian woman in a train car in late August. The U.S. president posted a relevant message published in the social network Truth Social.

"The animal that so brutally murdered a beautiful young girl from Ukraine who came to America in search of peace and security must be brought to justice 'swiftly' (no doubt) and sentenced to nothing less than death. There is no other choice," Trump wrote.

As reported on September 9 by the Reuters a 34-year-old North Carolina man was charged federally with murder in the public transportation system after having already been arrested on a state charge of first-degree murder.

Although both federal and state charges carry the death penalty, North Carolina has not executed a single prisoner since 2006, while the federal government has only carried out executions in 2021, the media outlet recalled.

On August 22, 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska was murdered on a train in North Carolina. A video released recently by the Charlotte Area Transit System shows the Ukrainian woman sitting on a train when a man stabbed her several times from behind.

The woman died from her injuries. Police soon detained the attacker.