Tourist boat capsizes in Vietnam, dozens of people killed – photos

The excursion boat after the incident (Photo: Hoang Phong)

A tour boat capsized during a storm in Ha Long Bay, a popular tourist destination in Vietnam, on Saturday, July 19. At least 35 people are confirmed dead, and several others are missing. This was reported... reports VN Express.

The vessel, named Vinh Xanh 58, encountered a storm during the day and capsized, according to eyewitnesses, in a matter of seconds. The incident occurred near Dau Go Island, where the cave of the same name is located – a remarkable natural landmark.

There were 49 people on board the excursion boat – 46 tourists, including more than 20 children, the captain, and two crew members.

According to media reports, the oldest passenger was 53 years old, and the youngest was only 3. Most of the passengers were from Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam.

The navy, border guards, police and port authorities were mobilized to the scene, along with 27 boats and two rescue vessels, but heavy rain and the approaching darkness complicated the rescue operation.

Ten people were rescued, including boys aged 10 and 14, and 35 dead bodies were found. The condition of those rescued is stable.

Four more people are still missing and presumed dead.

On July 20, the boat was towed ashore. The documents regarding its safety inspection are valid until the end of 2026.

Ha Long Bay is a popular tourist destination and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, consisting of about 1600 limestone islands and islets.

Photo: Hoang Phong