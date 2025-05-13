Trump announces plans to lift sanctions on Syria

Donald Trump in Saudi Arabia (Photo: Ali Haider/EPA)

The President of the United States Donald Trump said that he plans to lift sanctions against Syria after the fall of the regime of dictator Bashar al-Assad. He made the statement at an investment forum in Saudi Arabia, according to the TV channel CNN.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

The American president said he made the decision after discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as well as his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Trump emphasized that his administration has already taken the first steps to restore normal relations between the United States and Syria for the first time in more than 10 years. He added that Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet with the Syrian foreign minister in Turkey "later this week".

"I will order the end of sanctions against Syria to give them a chance for greatness. The sanctions have been cruel and destructive, and yet at the time they served an important, truly important function. But now it's time for them to end. Good luck, Syria! Show us something special," said the American president.

He expressed hope that the new government will be able to stabilize the country and maintain peace.