Syrian leader may offer Trump oil deal in exchange for sanctions relief – The Times, Reuters

Trump hinted at the possibility of easing sanctions to give the country a "fresh start"

Ahmed al-Sharaa (Photo: EPA)

Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa may propose that Washington grant American companies access to the country's oil and gas fields, "inspired" by a recent agreement between Ukraine and the United States on minerals, The Times and Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Al-Sharaa, who took over Syria in January and has a history of ties to al-Qaeda, is seeking to lift US sanctions imposed during the time of Bashar al-Assad.

The Syrian side proposes to allow American companies to develop natural resources based on the "Ukrainian model", and is also considering the possibility of building a Trump Tower skyscraper in the center of Damascus.

"If you look at how the deal with Ukraine regarding mineral resources was structured, it could become a template for Syria," the source told The Times.

Sharia may propose to begin negotiations on joining the Abraham Accords, a package of agreements to normalize relations between Arab countries and Israel, which have already been signed by the UAE and Bahrain, security sources told The Times.

"We can lift the sanctions on Syria because we want to give them a fresh start. A lot of people ask me about that, because with these sanctions, they really have no chance of getting started," said US President Donald Trump before flying to Saudi Arabia.

The Times reported efforts to secure a meeting between Sharaa, who the US still considers a terrorist, and Trump during his visit to Saudi Arabia this week, but the White House said on May 12 that no meeting would take place.

Trump may meet with a group of regional leaders, including Mahmoud Abbas, head of the Palestinian National Authority, and Lebanese President Aoun.

Instead, a Reuters source said a high-level meeting between Syria and the US is set to take place in the region during the week of Trump's visit, but it will not be a meeting between Trump and Sharia.

According to the Syrian presidency, on April 11, Sharaa spoke with the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

A person close to Sharaa later told Reuters that a meeting between Trump and Sharaa in Saudi Arabia remained possible, but did not confirm whether Sharaa had received an invitation.

"Whether the meeting will take place will only be known at the last minute," the source said.

Last week, Ahmed al-Sharaa met in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron, who supported the idea of gradually lifting EU sanctions if reforms were implemented.