Trump announces preparation of a bill on sanctions against Russia's partners
Olena Mazun
News editor at LIGA.net
President Donald Trump has announced the preparation of a new bill to impose severe sanctions on any country doing business with Russia. He said this during a conversation with journalists after leaving for Palm Beach, Florida.
Trump noted that Republicans are working on the draft. Iran may be added to the list of countries to be sanctioned.
"As you know, I proposed this, so there will be very severe sanctions against any country that does business with Russia," he said .
- on October 22, the United States imposed sanctions on the major Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil.
- After the sanctions were imposed, crude oil supplies from Russia dropped to a two-month low. Lukoil has had serious problems doing business outside Russia.
- On November 13, Rubio said that the US has virtually exhausted the possibilities for imposing new sanctions against Russia.
