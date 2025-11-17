Trump announces preparation of a bill on sanctions against Russia's partners

The US President noted that any country that continues to do business with Russia could face sanctions. Iran may be added to the list

Donald Trump (Photo: ERA/Francis Chung)

President Donald Trump has announced the preparation of a new bill to impose severe sanctions on any country doing business with Russia. He said this during a conversation with journalists after leaving for Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump noted that Republicans are working on the draft. Iran may be added to the list of countries to be sanctioned.

"As you know, I proposed this, so there will be very severe sanctions against any country that does business with Russia," he said .