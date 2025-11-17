UK plans to return refugees when it becomes safer at home

The announced changes stipulate that refugees will have to wait 20 years to provide documents. The conditions will be reviewed every 2.5 years

Refugees from the United Kingdom are planned to be returned home if their country becomes safe to live in. British Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood spoke about the changes in migration policy in an interview with BBC.

Refugee status in the UK is valid for five years, after which it is possible to obtain a permanent residence permit. The changes announced by Mahmoud mean that asylum seekers will have to wait 20 years before they can apply. At the same time, asylum applications will be reviewed every 2.5 years.

"We will change it to a more temporary process and the situation will be assessed every two and a half years. So if your country becomes safe during this period and you remain on this essentially basic protection model, you will be returned to your country," she clarified .

Mahmoud added that the asylum program for Ukrainian refugees "was always intended as a temporary scheme.".

"This is a special program for Ukrainians, and I am very proud that the country has accepted it. We will always honor our commitments," she added .

The Minister added that most Ukrainians want to return home after the war is over.