Ukraine has started a new trend in the world for missile-drones

Hell-drone missiles (Photo: X/Volodymyr Zelenskyy) Hell-drone missiles (Photo: X/Volodymyr Zelenskyy)

Ukraine has initiated a new global trend in hybrid cruise missiles and kamikaze drones, the production and use of which offer several advantages in modern warfare. This was reported by Valentyn Badrak, director of the Center for Army Research, Conversion and Disarmament, and Volodymyr Gorbulin, first vice-president of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine and former secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, in a joint article for LIGA.net titled "Palianytsia, Ruta, Peklo. Why Ukraine is producing missile-drones and what their prospects are."

According to experts, the trend began last year when Ukraine first announced the availability of weapons that were designated as "drone-rockets" in the Ukrainian military lexicon. On August 24, 2024, during the celebration of Independence Day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine had used a new domestic development, "Palyanytsia," for the first time in the war.