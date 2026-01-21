US detains tanker of Russian shadow fleet Sagitta: video

The vessel is under sanctions and is part of a shadowy fleet of tankers that transport Russian oil around the world

Sagitta (Photo: war-sanctions.gur.gov.ua)

The US Armed Forces have detained another shadowy fleet tanker, the Sagitta, in the Caribbean. This was reported by the US Southern Command and shown in the video.

It is noted that the tanker violated the quarantine for sanctioned vessels established by US President Donald Trump.

The military emphasized that the seizure of this tanker demonstrates the US determination to "ensure that only oil is exported from Venezuela that is transported properly and in accordance with the law.".

Through #OpSouthernSpear, the @DeptofWar is unwavering in its mission to crush illicit activity in the Western Hemisphere in partnership with @USCG , @DHSgov and @TheJusticeDept .



This morning, U.S. military forces, in support of the Department of Homeland Security, apprehended... pic.twitter.com/UPADtiw681 - U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) January 20, 2026

REFERENCE The website of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine War&Sanctions states that the international non-governmental organization Greenpeace considers the Sagitta to be part of the shadow fleet of tankers that transport Russian oil around the world and threaten the environment. The tanker calls at Russian ports that are leading in the export of Russian oil by the shadow fleet – in the Baltic Sea, the Pacific region, delivering oil to the countries that import Russian crude oil through the shadow fleet – China, India. Sagitta is under sanctions from the UK, the US, Canada, the EU, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand and Ukraine.