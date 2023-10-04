Bus crash in Italy leaves at least 21 dead, including Ukrainians

A tourist bus fell from an overpass and caught fire near Venice, in Italy, late on Tuesday, killing at least 21 people and injuring 15, including Ukrainian citizens, La Repubblica reported.

The accident took place in Mestre, a borough in the Venice municipality, near the eponymous city.

It is presumed that the driver, 40-year-old Alberto Rizzotto, may have lost consciousness behind the wheel.

While the cause of the bus crash is being ascertained, the bus rented to transport tourists lost control and fell off an overpass, from a height of about 15 metres, hit a power line and burst into flames.

At least 21 people, including two children and the driver, were reported dead, and another 15 wounded.

Local authorities said that foreigners, including five citizens of Ukraine, were among the victims. Another two Ukrainians, a 50-year-old man and a 4-year-old girl, were taken to hospital with burns.

The victims are being provided with emergency medical care.

Italian and European Union officials expressed condolences to all those whose relatives and friends died in the accident.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.