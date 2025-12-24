Those who support the seizure of Venezuelan oil ships by the United States will be punished with fines or imprisoned for up to 20 years

Venezuelan Parliament (Photo: x.com/Asamblea_Ven)

On December 23, the Venezuelan National Assembly passed a law that provides for severe penalties for those who support or help finance blockades or "acts of piracy" against the backdrop of US actions. This was reported by Al Jazeera и Anadolu Ajansı.

Such actions face penalties of up to 20 years in prison. The bill was passed after the United States seized oil tankers linked to Venezuela. The government of President Nicolas Maduro condemned it as "lawless acts of piracy."

The bill was unanimously approved by the Venezuelan parliament.

"This law is aimed at protecting the national economy and preventing a deterioration in the living standards of the population," said MP Giuseppe Alessandrello, presenting the law in the National Assembly.

He also noted that any person who encourages, supports, finances or participates in "piracy" or other illegal acts under international law will be punished by imprisonment for 15 to 20 years, as well as a fine calculated at the maximum exchange rate set by the Central Bank.

Venezuelan President Maduro said that the United States is seeking to overthrow his government and seize control of the country's vast oil reserves. It is noted that the US pressure campaign has become a convenient pretext for the Venezuelan government's attempts to suppress "internal dissent."