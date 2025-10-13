WP: China increases exports of fiber optic drone components to Russia

Over the summer, Chinese companies increased supplies of cables and batteries to Russia, the media reported, citing data from Chinese customs

Ukrainian fiber optic drone (Photo: Vitalii Nosach/EPA)

China has significantly helped Russia by sharply increasing its exports over the summer of key components needed to produce fiber-optic drones that have allowed Moscow to overwhelm Ukrainian defense on the front lines. This was reported by the newspaper The Washington Post with reference to the relevant statistics.

The sharp increase in exports of fiber-optic cables and lithium-ion batteries, among other drone components, shows how close partnerships between Russian and Chinese manufacturers are helping Moscow gain a decisive advantage in the war, analysts told WP.

"This is critical, it is extremely important. The Chinese play a big role here, because this is where they are happy and ready to adjust their production lines," said Kateryna Bondar, research fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Beijing claims to be neutral in the war, and Chinese manufacturers, which account for 80% of the global commercial drone market, have reduced direct exports of finished UAVs to Russia.

But official Chinese trade data show that Beijing has sharply increased exports of components that allow Russian manufacturers to build fiber-optic drones. Such UAVs operate using ultra-thin cables traditionally used for high-speed internet, deployed during flight. These drones are increasingly being used by Moscow as they are less vulnerable to electronic warfare.

According to Chinese customs data, Chinese shipments of fiber optic cables to Russia increased almost 10-fold between July and August, after reaching record highs in May and then again in June. Exports of lithium-ion batteries, likely used to power drones, also surged over the summer.

The WP's review of shipment records, trade data, drone supply chains, and company statements found that Chinese commercial drone manufacturers have been instrumental in helping Russian UAV manufacturers expand production and are now helping to develop components specifically designed for combat applications.

Chinese customs data show that China exported record lengths of fiber optic cables to Russia in May and June – over 190,000 km and 209,000 km respectively. In August, exports surged to 528,000 km.

At the same time, China's exports of lithium-ion batteries to Russia also rose sharply over the summer to a record $54 million in June before dropping slightly to $47 million in August.

Joseph Webster, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, noted that these batteries were most likely used in the production of drones, as Russia does not produce many electric vehicles or electronics.

On September 25, 2024, it was reported that the Russian company in China had developed a new attack drone for use in the war against Ukraine.

On August 16, 2025, the DIU confirmed that China is promoting the production of Harpy-A1 attack drones in Russia.

On September 25, it was reported that specialists from China participated in the testing of military drones in Russia.