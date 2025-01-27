Zelenskyy meets Macron in Poland, discusses security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe

Ukraine is counting on France's support in EU accession talks

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

On Monday, January 27, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during his visit to Poland, met with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, as reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine.

The two leaders met following the ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi concentration camp.

Zelenskyy thanked Macron for France's support of Ukraine and military aid. Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, France has provided defense assistance worth €6 billion ($6.26 billion).

The leaders discussed bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities through French support, focusing on security cooperation and potential frameworks for long-term security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe.

In addition, Ukraine is counting on the support of France and Emmanuel Macron personally in the negotiation process for EU accession.