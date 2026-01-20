Heavy snowfall in the US causes more than 100 cars to collide, many injured – video, photos

On Monday, January 19, more than 100 cars collided or ran off the road on an interstate highway in the US state of Michigan. This was reported by michigan State Police.

The massive accident occurred after 10:00 (17:00 Kyiv time). A winter storm caused poor visibility and icy conditions on the roads. As a result, more than 100 vehicles, including more than 30 trucks with semi-trailers, collided on Interstate 196 in western Michigan. Some of them went off the road.

Local authorities report that there were no fatalities, but many people were injured.

Photo: ChicagoMWeather/ X

Photo: ChicagoMWeather/ X

Photo: ChicagoMWeather/ X

Photo: ChicagoMWeather/ X

Due to the massive accumulation of cars, Michigan State Police closed both directions of the highway southwest of Grand Rapids to remove stuck cars and clear the wreckage. Evacuation services are working to eliminate the consequences of the accident.

The large-scale accident is the result of a powerful cyclone that has covered a large part of the country. Due to abnormal frosts and prolonged snowstorms, the weather service issued a hazard warning for a number of states from northern Minnesota to New York, covering Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania.