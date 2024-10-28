Tbilisi protests over parliamentary election results – photos, videos

On Monday evening, October 28, a protest took place in central Tbilisi against the results of the parliamentary elections held on Saturday, October 26, according to RFE/RL's Echo of the Caucasus.

The protest was organized by opposition parties that cleared the electoral threshold but did not recognize the election results. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili called on citizens to join the rally.

In her address to the protesters, she stated that the election had been "stolen."

"I want to tell you that those of you here did not lose the election. They stole your vote and tried to steal your future, and no one has the right to do that. You will not allow them to," said Zourabichvili.

She noted that no Western leader, aside from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has acknowledged the results of Saturday's election.

Giorgi Vashadze, a leader of the Unity – National Movement party, also spoke at the rally near the parliament building. He stated that Georgian opposition parties are demanding new elections, which should be organized by an international administration.

Vashadze said the opposition considers the elections illegitimate and does not plan to enter parliament. He added that the opposition has no intention of negotiating with the Georgian Dream party.

"The only negotiations and agreements should concern holding new elections," the politician said.

