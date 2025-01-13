185 settlements in Sumy Oblast left without electricity due to Russian drone attack

Critical infrastructure and life support facilities switched to backup power

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

A Russian drone struck critical infrastructure in Ukraine's Sumy Oblast, leaving 185 settlements without power, the regional military administration reported.

The damaged facility is located in the Putyvl community.

Initial reports indicate no casualties.

The strike caused power outages in 185 settlements across the Konotop and Sumy districts.

Emergency repair work is underway, and critical infrastructure and essential services have switched to backup power.

Putyvl is a town in Sumy Oblast, located about 24 kilometers from the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Overnight on Sunday, Russia launched 110 strike drones and decoy drones against Ukraine.

Air defenses downed 78 enemy UAVs, with damage reported in several regions.