23 people arrested in Ireland during anti-immigration protests – video

In Dublin, hundreds of protesters clashed with about 40 police officers in a third night of rioting over the alleged abuse of a 10-year-old girl

(Photo: X / Diarmuid Murray)

On the night of October 23, 23 people were arrested in Dublin, Ireland, near the Citywest Hotel, which houses asylum seekers, during the third night of anti-immigration protests. This was reported by The Gardian.

Anti-immigrant protests in Dublin erupted after the arrest of a 26-year-old man accused by police of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl on October 20 in the town of Suggart, County Dublin.

Hundreds of protesters gathered at the entrance to the hotel where the asylum seekers are staying, some of them throwing stones, firebombs, glass bottles and wooden boards at law enforcement officers, hanging Irish flags and chanting anti-immigration slogans.

Although a large part of the crowd dispersed overnight, police deployed an additional public order unit to follow those who remained at the protest on October 22 shortly after 10:00 p.m. (20:00 Kyiv time).

Police Commissioner Justin Kelly said the riots were not a peaceful protest, adding: "This was violence to damage the Citywest building and intimidate those inside.".

Two Irish police officers were taken to hospital with injuries sustained during clashes with protesters. One police officer was hit in the head with a bottle and the other injured his shoulder.

Interior Minister Michal Martin condemns the violence and says there is "no justification for attacks on police".

Irish Minister of Justice Jim O'Callaghan said that there would be more arrests. He said the police responded professionally to the "hooligan violence" in the area and that those arrested would be "charged, named and dealt with ruthlessly" by the criminal justice system .

