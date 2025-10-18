Police (Illustrative photo: Marie Therese Hurson/EPA)

In Ireland, a 17-year-old Somali man has been charged with the murder of his Ukrainian peer in a refugee center in Dublin. This was reported by the Irish broadcaster RTE.

The defendant, whose name is not being disclosed because he is a minor, appeared before Judge Tricia Kelly at Dublin District Court on Saturday evening, October 18. The court decided to arrest the young man. He was sent to the Oberstown Children's Detention Center in Dublin.

Detective Sergeant Mark Quill said that the boy "did not say anything" when he was charged in the presence of a social worker and an interpreter.

The defendant's lawyer, Andrew Walsh, was handed a ruling that his client would be provided with immediate psychiatric and medical care in the detention center. In addition, a Somali interpreter will be present at the next hearing.

The defendant is expected to be brought to the court for children on October 21. His lawyer requested that he be present in person, not via video link.

About the murder 17-year-old Ukrainian in Dublin became known on October 16. According to journalists, Vadym Davydenko, who had been in the country for less than a week, was killed.

On August 22, a murder took place 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska in the United States. The video, published by the Charlotte Area Transit System, shows the Ukrainian woman sitting on a train when a man stabbed her several times from behind. The woman died from her injuries. The police detained the attacker.

September 8, Trump expressed his condolences he offered condolences to the family of the murdered woman, and later used the tragedy against his political opponents in the Democratic Party. He is demanding the death penalty for the man who killed the Ukrainian woman.