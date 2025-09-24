At the General Assembly, Zelenskyy mentioned Zarutska and Kirk, two Ukrainians killed in the United States

The head of Ukraine said that almost every day "we see news about violent attacks and attacks around the world" and spoke about the new role of drones

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Illustrative photo: NECATI SAVAS)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during his speech at the UN General Assembly, mentioned killed in America Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska and the far-right activist Charlie Kirk.

The head of state reminded that the day before, on September 23, from this rostrum performed American president Donald Trump, noting that he survived an assassination attempt in 2024: "He was shot with a rifle, and his life really hung in the balance."

Read also After the murder of a Ukrainian woman in the United States: what you need to know about personal safety

"A few days ago, the president, along with hundreds of thousands of Americans paid tribute to Charlie Kirk: unfortunately, his life was cut short by a bullet. We also mourned the death of Ukrainian woman Iryna Zarutska, who was brutally murdered with a knife here in America, where she sought refuge from the Russian war," Zelenskyy added.

He noted that almost every day "we see news of violent attacks and assaults around the world."

"Most of them are carried out with weapons that people are familiar with, but weapons are developing faster than our ability to defend ourselves," the president said.

The politician emphasized that "tens of thousands of people" have now learned to kill professionally with the help of drones.

"It is much harder to stop them than knives or even bombs. This is what Russia has done with its war. Previously, only the most powerful states could afford drones, they were expensive and complex. And now, even simple drones can fly thousands of kilometers, they change even the geography itself," Zelenskyy added, mentioning, among other things, a recent incident in Denmark.