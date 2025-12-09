"A pitiful result". Syrskyi talks about the pace of Russia's advance

In a month, Russia advances a distance that would be overcome in hours if the front was broken through. At the same time, it is losing more than 1000 occupants per day, noted the army chief

Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo: Facebook of the Commander-in-Chief)

Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, referring to the data of the American Institute of the Study of War, said that the pace of Russian advance is slow, given the heavy losses of the invaders. He said this during a meeting with Ukrainian media executives and editors, which was attended by LIGA.net.

The military commander said that the front line, where active hostilities are taking place, is now 1218 kilometers long, and that this figure "changes periodically."

Syrskyi added that just a month ago, the length of this line was 1253 km, but now it has decreased due to the actions of Ukrainian troops (by 35 km in total – Ed.).

"According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW, a non-governmental American think tank – Ed.), the enemy's advance in some areas is 1.5-4.5 km per month. For example, in the Pokrovsk direction – about 1.5 km. For comparison, according to the rules of engagement, the rate of advance when breaking through prepared defenses is approximately 1-1.5 km per hour, and 1.5-2.5 km per hour when breaking through unprepared defenses. That is, the advance of the Russians with daily losses of more than 1,000 people is a negligible result," the chief of the Armed Forces emphasized.

He also said that in November, Ukrainian unmanned forces inflicted record losses on the occupiers – 24,000 invaders.