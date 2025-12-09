"A pitiful result". Syrskyi talks about the pace of Russia's advance
Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, referring to the data of the American Institute of the Study of War, said that the pace of Russian advance is slow, given the heavy losses of the invaders. He said this during a meeting with Ukrainian media executives and editors, which was attended by LIGA.net.
The military commander said that the front line, where active hostilities are taking place, is now 1218 kilometers long, and that this figure "changes periodically."
Syrskyi added that just a month ago, the length of this line was 1253 km, but now it has decreased due to the actions of Ukrainian troops (by 35 km in total – Ed.).
"According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW, a non-governmental American think tank – Ed.), the enemy's advance in some areas is 1.5-4.5 km per month. For example, in the Pokrovsk direction – about 1.5 km. For comparison, according to the rules of engagement, the rate of advance when breaking through prepared defenses is approximately 1-1.5 km per hour, and 1.5-2.5 km per hour when breaking through unprepared defenses. That is, the advance of the Russians with daily losses of more than 1,000 people is a negligible result," the chief of the Armed Forces emphasized.
He also said that in November, Ukrainian unmanned forces inflicted record losses on the occupiers – 24,000 invaders.
- During the same conversation with the media, Syrskyi stated that at one point in the fall of 2025, there were no Ukrainian forces in Pokrovsk. However, in mid-November, the defenders launched an offensive – and now continue to hold the north of the city.
The chief also said that Myrnohrad is not surrounded, although the occupiers want it to be. He acknowledged that logistics are difficult in the city, but added that "it is being implemented."
- Earlier, on December 4, the interlocutors from the 38th Separate Marine Brigade told LIGA.net that Myrnohrad is now almost completely surrounded by Russian troops. The enemy is using a lot of guided aerial bombs, the situation in the extremely complex.
Comments (0)