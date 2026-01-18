Defense Forces deny information on capture of Minkivka – map

The occupiers claimed to have captured a village in Donetsk region. This is not true, the military said

Ukrainian soldier (Photo: Third Separate Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

The Ukrainian Defense Forces denied Russia's claims that the village of Minkivka in Soledar city community of Bakhmut district, Donetsk region, was seized. The settlement in the Sloviansk sector remains under the control of the Ukrainian military, reported the "East" military grouping.

"The statements of the propagandists of the aggressor state about the alleged capture of Minkivka are not true and are an element of information and psychological operations aimed at creating the illusion of successes that do not actually exist," the statement said.

In total, 301 occupants, 1555 UAVs of various types and 74 units of other weapons and equipment, including one tank, were destroyed in the area of responsibility of the "East" unit over the last day. In addition, 46 Russian UAVs were destroyed over the last day.

Minkivka (Screenshot: Deepstate)