Ukrainian Armed Forces hit Russian depots (Illustration: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

Ukrainian defense forces hit a logistics center for the distribution of drones and a regimental ammunition depot of Russians in Luhansk region. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to confirmed reports, the enemy tried to organize the distribution of ammunition of various types for the 17th Tank Regiment of the 70th Motorized Rifle Division near the temporarily occupied Bohdanivka, Luhansk region. In particular, it was planned to distribute more than 19,000 UAVs of various types to the occupiers operating in Donetsk region.

The trucks delivered tens of thousands of mines, grenades and ammunition of various types, thousands of rounds for tanks (including high-precision ZUBK-14) and artillery shells to the tank regiment's field staff.

In another case, the cargo consisted of various drones (Molniya, Boomerang, Vandal Novgorod, Gorynych, and others) and related equipment (batteries, communication modules, and video transmitters).

The first to be hit was a logistics center for drone distribution, destroying huge stocks of enemy strike UAVs. This happened on August 18 by the forces of the Dnipro Operational and Strategic Group of Troops.

The second strike on the ammunition was carried out on September 18 by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Security Service of Ukraine. The regimental depot of the BC in Luhansk region was destroyed. In addition, the enemy's vehicles were burned down.