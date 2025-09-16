Ukrainian Defense Forces Strike at Russian Command Posts in Donetsk Oblast After Russian Defense Minister's Visit

Such attacks significantly disrupt the management of occupants' units, the General Staff says

Ukrainian Armed Forces (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

On September 8, the Defense Forces attacked the occupiers' control points in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region, injuring personnel, including those from the command. The results of the strike were clarified by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the attack, the command posts of the "Center" grouping of troops (forces) and the 41st Combined Arms Army of the Russian Army were hit. According to the General Staff, these are the troops operating in the Pokrovske direction.

Prior to that, on August 28, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry, Andrei Belousov, visited the control points of the occupation forces in this area. Shortly afterward, the enemy's locations were successfully destroyed.

"Strikes on these military targets significantly disrupt the control of units and subunits of the Russian armed forces. The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to carry out precision strikes on the aggressor's targets to force the Russian Federation to stop the war of aggression," the General Staff noted .

On September 8, the enemy was attacked by missile and artillery forces, the Air Force and the Unmanned Systems Forces in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces.