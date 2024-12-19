Denmark announces $292M in new aid for Ukraine, prioritizing air defense and F-16 support

F-16 fighter jet of Ukraine's Air Force (Photo via Zelenskyy's Telegram)

Denmark is providing Ukraine with over $292 million in military aid to strengthen air defense systems and support F-16 fighter jet capabilities, the country's ministry of defense announced.

The funds for air defense will be donated through Denmark's international partners.

"One of Ukraine's most urgent needs is to be able to defend itself against Russian missiles and drones. Therefore, we have prioritized more support for air defense," said Denmark's Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

He added that the new package includes financial contributions to enhance the operational capabilities of Ukraine's fighter aircraft, for which Denmark has already made a significant commitment by supplying F-16 jets and training personnel.

This is Denmark's 23rd aid package for Ukraine, bringing its total military support for the country to $7.37 billion for the 2022–2028 period.

Additionally, in cooperation with Sweden, Denmark is supplying more CV90 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine. The country will also contribute to NATO's assistance to Ukraine and increase funding for Danish personnel in the EU's military support mission for Ukraine.