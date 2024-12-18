Ukraine gets first funds covered by Russian assets

Ahead of this, the United States allocated $20 billion to a special fund, now the World Bank is disbursing $1 billion from it, in addition to another $1.05 billion

Illustrative photo via Depositphotos

The World Bank has provided Ukraine with $2.05 billion in financial assistance, as stated on the institution's website.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

The funding comes from two sources: $1.05 billion is provided from the internal resources of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, enhanced through the Advancing Needed Credit Enhancement (ADVANCE) Ukraine Trust Fund, supported by Japan and the United Kingdom.

The new aid is also co-financed by a $1 billion grant from the Facilitation of Resources to Invest in Strengthening Ukraine Financial Intermediary Fund (F.O.R.T.I.S. Ukraine FIF).

The World Bank established this fund in October 2024. By December, the United States allocated $20 billion through it for a loan to Ukraine, which will be repaid using frozen Russian assets.

Therefore, the new aid from the World Bank to Ukraine is the first instance of this American loan being applied.

The program through which the bank allocates funds (Development Policy Operation, DPO) aims to support the Ukrainian government in implementing reforms that "will strengthen the country’s economic potential and improve macro-financial stability."