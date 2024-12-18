US State Dept: Ukraine has enough aid to last through 2025

Matthew Miller (Screenshot from video)

The current US administration believes that the military aid already provided or planned for Ukraine will be sufficient to sustain its fight until the end of 2025, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said during a briefing.



He advised consulting the Department of Defense for details on the percentage of aid already delivered and what remains to be provided.

In November, the Pentagon reported it still had $7.1 billion available for Ukraine under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) program and about $2.1–2.2 billion under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI). The PDA program delivers aid quickly from Defense Department stockpiles, while the USAI involves defense procurement, which takes more time for production and delivery.

Since then, the US has continued to provide assistance, including packages worth $988 million, $725 million, and $500 million.

In December, Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced the US had developed a final strategy to strengthen Ukraine militarily, promising an "avalanche" of military aid.

The Wall Street Journal reported that by delivering as much support as possible before Donald Trump's inauguration, Biden's administration hopes to give Ukraine a stronger position in negotiations and bolster its defense. An unnamed Pentagon official told the media that US authorities planned to transfer the remaining aid to Ukraine by April 2025.

The new US president, Donald Trump, is set to take office on January 20, 2025.