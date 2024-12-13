Biden announces new $500 million military aid package: full list of weapons

Ukraine will receive ammunition for HIMARS, artillery shells and other ammunition

Joe Biden (Photo: EPA)

President Joe Biden announced a $500 million military aid package for Ukraine on Thursday, with details of the new package outlined on the U.S. Department of State website.

The package includes:

→ Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (c-UAS) munitions;

→ Ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

→ 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition;

→ Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems;

→ High-speed Anti-radiation missiles (HARMs);

→ Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS);

→ Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAPs);

→ High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs);

→ Light tactical vehicles;

→ Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) protective equipment;

→ Tube-launched, Optically guided, Wire-tracked (TOW) missiles;

→ Small arms ammunition;

→ Grenades and training equipment;

→ Demolition equipment and munitions;

→ Spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation.

The additional assistance was provided under previous drawdowns of the Department of Defense's stocks, the U.S. Department of State clarified.

On December 6, Biden's National Security Advisor stated that the U.S. had developed a final strategy for military reinforcement in Ukraine, involving an "avalanche" of military aid.

On December 11, the U.S. Department of State approved a deal to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jet maintenance services worth over $266 million.

On December 13, CNN reported that the U.S. is making a historic effort to move more weapons to Ukraine in the final weeks of Biden's term.