US announces $725M aid package for Ukraine

HIMARS (Photo by Leszek Szymanski / EPA)

On Monday, December 2, the United States announced a new $725 million military aid package for Ukraine, according to Voice of America, citing the U.S. Department of State.

The package features additional ammunition for HIMARS and artillery, Stinger missiles, drones, anti-personnel mines, anti-tank weapons, and other equipment.

The aid will be provided from U.S. stockpiles under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA).

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) confirmed the new package, stating that the United States has allocated over $62 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since President Joe Biden took office, including approximately $61.4 billion since Russia's full-scale invasion began on February 24, 2022.

Later, the DoD released the full list of equipment included in the new package:

→ Ammunition for NASAMS air defense systems;

→ Stinger missiles;

→ Ammunition for countering unmanned aerial systems (c-UAS); → HIMARS ammunition;

→ 155mm and 105mm artillery shells;

→ Unmanned aerial systems;

→ Non-persistent land mines;

→ Tube-launched, Optically tracked, Wire-guided (TOW) missiles;

→ Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;

→ Small arms and ammunition;

→ Demolitions equipment and munitions; → Equipment to protect critical infrastructure;

→ Spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation.