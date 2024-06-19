Dozens of Russian occupants trapped in Vovchansk – Kharkiv Group

Spokesman Yuriy Povkh did not specify the exact location of the trapped invaders within the city

Russian invaders (Illustrative photo: resource of the invaders)

Dozens of Russian invaders are trapped in one area of the city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv Oblast, Yuriy Povkh, spokesperson for the Kharkiv Operational-Tactical Group," told LIGA.net.

He said that dozens of occupants were blocked in a section of Vovchansk's urban area.

He did not specify the exact location.

The OSINT project Deepstate reports the situation as follows: part of the occupiers is cut off from the others by a gray zone (territory that is either of unknown control or an area of direct combat where neither the occupiers nor the Ukrainian defenders have established control).

Based on the map, the invaders are cut off at an aggregate plant in the city of Vovchansk. The military has not officially specified where the Russians are blocked, so the researchers' information might be inaccurate.

Map: Deepstate

On the morning of June 19, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on the Kharkiv front, Russians unsuccessfully attempted an assault near Lyptsi, and fighting continued in the Vovchansk area.

At 4:00 PM, the General Staff reported that the invaders from the Russian Federation continued their airstrikes on settlements: four glide bombs hit Vovchansk from the Belgorod area, two struck the village of Borshchova, and six more targeted Ternova.

Map: Deepstate

