Russia escalates on another front and launches five assault actions

Russian forces are conducting assaults in the areas of New York, Pivnichne, and Pivdenne

Russia has escalated its activity on another front, according to the evening briefing from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on June 18.

The military reported that on the Toretsk front, Russian occupiers had intensified their actions and launched five assaults in the areas of New York, Pivnichne, and Pivdenne.

"Defense Forces of Ukraine are in control of the situation and are repelling the aggressor," the General Staff reported.

In previous reports, this front was not mentioned.

