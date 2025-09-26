Drone explodes 800 meters from South Ukrainian NPP – IAEA

IAEA monitors report a downing and explosion of a UAV about 800 meters from the perimeter of the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant

South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant (Photo: Energoatom)

Late in the evening of September 24 and in the morning of September 25, 22 drones circled around the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant, some of them coming within half a kilometer. This is stated in a statement by Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency .

According to international observers, the drone exploded 800 meters from the South Ukrainian NPP.

"From their residence near the station, IAEA team members heard gunfire and explosions around 01:00 local time and today visited the crash site of one of the drones, observing a crater measuring four square meters on the surface and about one meter deep," the report says.

According to the IAEA, metal structures near the explosion site were hit by shrapnel, and a 150-kilovolt regional power line was also damaged. It was not connected to the NPP and had no direct impact on nuclear safety.

Grossi, commenting on the UAV explosion, called on Ukraine and Russia to "exercise maximum military restraint around all important nuclear facilities.".

"Drones are once again flying too close to nuclear power plants, jeopardizing nuclear safety. Fortunately, last night's incident did not result in any damage to the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant itself. We may not be so lucky next time," the statement reads .

The South Ukrainian NPP, located in the South of Ukraine in Mykolaiv region, is one of the three operating Ukrainian NPPs.