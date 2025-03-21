Fire engulfs Sudzha gas metering station in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photos, video

Russian so-called Z-channels write about an alleged strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on a gas metering station in Sudzha, through which Russian gas previously went to Europe

Part of the infrastructure of the Sudzha gas metering station (Photo: Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA)

The Sudzha gas metering station in Russia’s Kursk Oblast caught fire in the early hours of March 21, according to Russian propagandist media.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

These outlets accused Ukraine of striking the facility, though no official cause has been confirmed. Kursk regional authorities have not commented on the incident.

From May 2022 until early 2025, the Sudzha station served as the sole route for Russian gas exports to the European Union via the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhhorod pipeline, with a diameter of 1,420 millimeters.

In October 2024, it handled 42.4 million cubic meters of gas daily.

Ukraine took control of the station in August 2024 during the initial days of its Kursk operation.

As of March 20, the DeepState map indicated that Ukraine still controlled the station’s buildings near the border.

Map: DeepState

Map: DeepState

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported intercepting and destroying four Ukrainian drones over Kursk Oblast that night, claiming a total of 43 drones were downed across Russia. It mentioned no other Ukrainian strikes.

In August 2024, fighting near Sudzha drove up European gas prices.

Satellite imagery later revealed damage to the station from those clashes.