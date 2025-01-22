Germany's defense chief warns of possible Russian attack on NATO by 2029
There is a possibility that Russia could attack NATO countries in 2029-2030, given the growing strength of its armed forces, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said during a visit to Vilnius, as reported by the Lithuanian outlet Delfi.
"Military experts are closely monitoring developments in Russia. Their military industry is advancing significantly, producing many tanks and aircraft. This means that Russia's armed forces are growing substantially. By 2026, their numbers could likely reach 1.5 million soldiers," Pistorius said.
Citing unnamed experts, he noted that dictator Vladimir Putin might reorganize Russian armed forces by 2029-2030 to create the conditions for a potential theoretical attack on other countries, including NATO members.
Accordingly, Pistorius stressed that NATO allies must ensure their defensive capabilities by that time.
"This task, of course, requires both time and money, but we are committed to achieving our goals," the minister said.
- In November 2024, the head of Germany's Federal Intelligence Service, Bruno Kahl, stated that Russia is preparing for a conflict with Western countries, though not a full-scale assault on NATO states.
- Kahl said that Moscow could attack Norway's Svalbard island or use "little green men" tactics in the Baltic states under the pretext of protecting Russian minorities.