Germany's defense chief warns of possible Russian attack on NATO by 2029

NATO members must ensure their defensive capabilities by that time, said Pistorius

Boris Pistorius (Photo by VITALII NOSACH / EPA)

There is a possibility that Russia could attack NATO countries in 2029-2030, given the growing strength of its armed forces, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said during a visit to Vilnius, as reported by the Lithuanian outlet Delfi.

"Military experts are closely monitoring developments in Russia. Their military industry is advancing significantly, producing many tanks and aircraft. This means that Russia's armed forces are growing substantially. By 2026, their numbers could likely reach 1.5 million soldiers," Pistorius said.

Citing unnamed experts, he noted that dictator Vladimir Putin might reorganize Russian armed forces by 2029-2030 to create the conditions for a potential theoretical attack on other countries, including NATO members.

Accordingly, Pistorius stressed that NATO allies must ensure their defensive capabilities by that time.

"This task, of course, requires both time and money, but we are committed to achieving our goals," the minister said.