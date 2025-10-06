Hundreds of people trapped in snow on Everest – video

About a thousand visitors were blocked in the Karma Valley at an altitude of about 4200 meters

Hundreds of tourists have been evacuated from Mount Everest (Tibet) at an altitude of 4200 meters, who were stuck there due to a blizzard near the eastern slope of the mountain. This was reported by Reuters .

Initially, it was reported that more than 1,000 tourists were stranded, but later it was clarified that 350 people had already reached the town of Qudang, and more than 200 tourists were in contact with rescuers.

They will also be sent to Kudang under the supervision of rescuers.

The snowfall began in the evening of October 3 and continued throughout Saturday, October 4. According to locals, this is anomalous weather for October, as this month is the peak season when the sky usually clears after the Indian monsoon. Due to easy access by asphalt road, the northern slope of Everest attracts a large number of tourists.

"This year's weather is unusual. The guide said he had never experienced such weather in October. And it happened too suddenly," said Chen Geshuang, who was part of a team of 18 tourists who reached the town of Qudang.

The snow was so heavy that tourists had to clear their tents every ten minutes, and in some places, due to heavy snowfall, the mountains were not visible at all.

Ticket sales and entry to the entire Everest area are currently suspended until Saturday, October 11.

